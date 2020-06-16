The Salida Daily Mail, June 15, 1945:
The Salida Chamber of Commerce has received word from the U.S. Forest Service that it has been given until Aug. 15 to purchase the Camp Hale Ski tow and that the Forest Service has set aside $22,000 for the purpose.
Senator Ed C. Johnson assisted in making the arrangements.
