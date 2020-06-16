The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1970:
It was a clean sweep for Salida Boat Race competitors Sunday at the Creede Raft Races. Every entry planning to compete this coming weekend in the slalom events and 26-mile downriver showed up, and they walked away with the honors.
Bernt Kast, the entry from West Germany, topped the field. He grabbed off first place in both slalom and downriver.
Coming in second in the downriver was Art Vitarelli from California. He is the boater who finished second in the Arkansas River race last year and is back for another go at it this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.