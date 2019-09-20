The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1994:
The Salida Board of Education approved, on second reading, a policy forbidding smoking on school premises at the regular meeting Tuesday.
The Colorado State Legislature passed a law mandating school districts to adopt policies and regulations prohibiting smoking and use of tobacco products in and on school property effective Sept. 1. There could be financial penalties if the district does not comply.
Superintendent Dr. Harvie Guest said he was pleased to note there were no problems, to his knowledge, at the football game Saturday.
