The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1919:
C.H. Weaver and J.H. Bellows, owners of six-tenths of the Cocomongo mine at Bonanza, have purchased the remaining four-tenths from the stock holders.
The mine created excitement in Bonanza a few days ago when it was announced that a high grade vein had been encountered at the 150-foot level.
The ore runs twenty percent copper and 300 to 400 ounces in silver. The high grade ore occurs in pockets, but the entire vein contains a good grade of milling ore.
