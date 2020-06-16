The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1995:
The Volunteers of the Colorado Historical Society will publish “Across Colorado: Foods and Fables,” a cookbook which explores historic and contemporary cooking styles in Colorado.
The volunteers are searching for recipes and anecdotes from diverse cultures and areas of Colorado, as well as tasty recipes from famous or historic restaurants, fairs and festivals, ranches and hostelries.
Proceeds from this unusual historic cookbook will help support children’s educational programs, historic site preservations, artifact acquisition and other projects that the Colorado Historical Society undertakes to preserve and interpret the history of the Centennial State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.