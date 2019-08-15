The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 15, 1944:
The War Board has approved the application for the building of the Food Locker plant, by the Salida Cold Storage Locker & Produce Co.
The contract for machinery, equipment and Locker Room has been given to York Mountain Inc., of Denver. This Co. has built some of the largest and finest Locker plants in the state.
