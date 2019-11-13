The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 13, 1944:
Salidans are invited to a free talk in the high school auditorium tonight at 8 o’clock when Miss Sheelah Carter, news analyst of station KFEL in Denver, will speak on “Main Street – the World.” There is no admission charge.
Salidans are also invited to come to the high school auditorium tomorrow morning at 10:30 o’clock to hear and see Miss Carter give her regular Tuesday morning broadcast from the stage of the auditorium.
The broadcast will last about 15 minutes and will be carried from here to Denver by special leased wire.
