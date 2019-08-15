The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1969:
Truckloads of Irish Republic troops were reported today toward the frontiers of Northern Ireland where days of street fighting involving Catholics, Protestants and police brought Northern Ireland closer to civil war.
In Belfast, the Northern Ireland Parliament was summoned into special session for the first time in 30 years.
The heart of the rioting was Londonderry’s Bogside district, a Catholic stronghold, where hundreds of Catholics manned barricades against marauding Protestant bands and police.
Each action by politicians on every side appeared to further inflame passions – of the Catholic minority in Northern Ireland seeking “full civil rights” and of the Protestant majority determined to preserve their six counties from dominance by the overwhelmingly Catholic Irish Republic to the south.
