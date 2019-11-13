The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1969:
The American Legion Auxiliary will again have their annual project of collecting gifts to be sent to the gift shop at the veteran’s hospital in Fort Lyon, Colo. All items must be new.
These gifts are for the men in the hospital to select their gifts to be sent home to their family as Christmas gifts.
Suggested items are gloves, tie clasps, pen and pencil sets, flashlights, toilet articles in plastic bottles for men, jewelry, gloves, purses, stationery, tea and kitchen towels, hose, aprons and articles for the home for women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.