The Salida Record, Aug. 22, 1919:
Everyone who had attended the Institute declared it had been the most successful of any they had ever attended. Instructors and executives were all praised and complimented.
The Institute meant a great deal to Salida, although very few citizens seemed to recognize that fact. All of these teachers and instructors were boarding and spending money in the stores. Picnics and dinners were given, and other forms of entertainment, all of which profited our citizens.
An interesting feature of the agriculture class was the testing of milk from the fine Jersey cow belonging to Mr. Joseph Walker, on the Mesa. It tested 7.4, the average for Jerseys being 5.2. The Walker family are proud of their cow’s fine record.
