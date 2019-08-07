The Salida Record, Aug. 8, 1919:
The series of aeroplane flights to be held in Salida for a week beginning Monday, August 11, will be of interest not only because most of the people of this vicinity have not seen but the one flight on the Fourth, and some people have never seen a plane, but these flights are being watched with interest by experienced airmen as they will be experimental as well as for exhibition.
