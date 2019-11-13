The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1994:
Five students from Salida High School have been chosen to toot their own horns at this year’s Intermountain League Honor Band concert.
Amy Cure will play flute, Amy Bashtion and Sandy Strausbaugh will play clarinet, Sharon Fortune will play oboe and Nathan Smith will play alto sax.
Students are chosen by the music instructors from the six schools based on a taped audition, according to Joyce Hannigan, Salida High School’s music teacher.
About 60 kids were chosen overall to participate in the concert Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
