The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1994:
Chaffee County’s first Weed Fair provided area ranchers, farmers and interested citizens with an opportunity to learn more about weeds and pests that can cause problems in forage and gardens.
Chaffee County Extension Agent Perri Walborn-Swartz and Eric Bright arranged the fair – a first for Chaffee County, but something which has been offered in Montana, where Walborn-Swartz worked for the past 10 years. The fair included programs on weed management, equipment demonstrations, weed control products and a weed tour of the local area.
