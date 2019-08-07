The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 5, 1944:
The advent of the motor vehicle as a means of combating the ever-present threat of tuberculosis became a reality when a large mobile chest X-ray unit was presented to the state division of public health this month.
The mobile unit which is completely equipped with X-ray apparatus to take four-by-five inch films, was made possible by a legislative grant by the general assembly.
Rural areas will be served as well as larger districts of the state, and the service is available to every citizen free of charge.
The equipment is similar to that used by the United States Army. Colorado is one of the first states to employ the automobile in such a capacity, although the plan has been used in many smaller localities.
The mobile units undoubtedly will be used in other public services, such as free clinical service.
The unit will be taken into every county of the state under the auspices of the Division of Public Health and the Colorado Tuberculosis Association in cooperation with local Medical Societies.
