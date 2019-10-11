The Salida Mail, Oct. 10, 1919:
The city council practically decided Monday night to build a municipal barn at First and G streets, which will house the city teams and automobiles and serve as a storehouse and office for the street and water commissioner.
The barn will be well constructed and will add to the appearance of the lot. Property owners in the vicinity have long petitioned the city to improve this property.
