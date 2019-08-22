The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 22, 1944:
The New Deal’s new platform promises to “guarantee full employment and provide prosperity.”
“Full employment” is the new slogan. Its grandpa was the “full dinner pail.” Its pa was the “new economic plateau” we heard so much of before 1929.
We are grateful to the politicians who invent slogans. Just coin a slogan, and pass a law. All told, we now live under 1,500,000 laws, federal and state, and God knows how many rules, regulations, executive orders and directives.
But now we have reached another new plateau with a bright, new shining name, “full employment.” Everything is going to be rosy from now on. No more depressions. The New Deal has given us its sacred word. In fact, its “guarantee.” It failed to guarantee “full employment” all through the 1930s. Millions were without jobs until war came.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.