The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1969:
When told by his doctor that he could come to Salida only if he brought his nurse along to do the driving, E.W. Robinson followed those orders, except that he has done all the driving himself.
Robinson, 82½, is a retired civil engineer from San Antonio, Texas. His first automobile trip to Colorado was in 1929. His first overnight stop in Salida was in 1939 and he has been here many times since, coming almost every year for the last 12 or 13 years.
He comes here because he feels better at an altitude of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He loves the natural beauty of the Colorado mountains and feels that it is a mistake to add so many man-made tourist attractions.
