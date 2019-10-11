The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 21, 1944:
American Legion officials advise us that the famous box car of the Forty and Eight will pay its annual visit to Salida on Oct. 24.
This box car, which is a replica of the famous French trains used in World War I, and carried the inscription on the outside “40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux –” which means in our language “40 men or 8 horses,” makes a trip to the different American Legion Posts once each year, and always attracts much attention.
