The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1969:
America’s youngest state, Hawaii, marked its 10th anniversary Aug. 21 with much to celebrate.
Hawaii is the prosperous paradise of the Pacific, presenting a picture of racial harmony unequaled anywhere in the world. Native Hawaiians, Caucasians, Chinese, Japanese and Filipinos coexist and thrive in the population of three-quarters of a million.
