The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1994:
If you were in Salida Friday afternoon it would have been hard not to notice the pea-sized pellets falling relentlessly from the sky.
The Salida area received a hail storm at 3-3:30 p.m. Over half an inch of rain, measuring at 0.51 inch, fell during the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.