The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1919: If Salida will ask for the assistance of the United States government which can be had for the asking, this city will be a second Colorado Springs for tourists, according to W.C. Armstrong, forest ranger, in charge of the San Isabel forest station at Bear Creek, who was interviewed by The Mail Saturday.
“Salida,” said Armstrong, “is asleep at the switch. It is the center of scenic attractions of the Rocky Mountains, the gateway to the places which the world has been reading about but has never seen. You are satisfied to have tourists pass through Salida. Why not keep them here for three or four days and then bid them go on and see the balance of the state beyond you?”
