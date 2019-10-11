The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1969:
Dennis Whisenant, 23, of 7615 W. 54th, Arvada, Colorado, was the first successful elk hunter to check through at Monarch Pass Game Check Station opening day Saturday, October 18, thanks to a fellow hunter.
The unnamed hunter graciously offered his aid at a time when Whisenant completely anticipated carrying out his game roast by roast.
Hunting in the vicinity of O’Haver Lake, southwest of Salida, Whisenant bagged the 6,000-pound, five-point bull at 8 p.m. from 50 yards away.
Whisenant said he was able to skid the bull downhill over the snow single-handed, but gratefully accepted aid from a fellow hunter who winched the game across a creek bed to Whisenant’s pickup. Even though he couldn’t name his benefactor, Whisenant expressed a renewed faith in sportsmen’s goodwill.
