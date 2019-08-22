The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1994:
Americans are tired of having to shop for their dream home in a bland sea of lookalikes, according to a recent Builder Magazine.
The study showed that while different ages and occupations lead to a diverse list of requirements for homes and townhouses, several specific features made the top of the list in every group. Natural light and scenic views were the two areas the groups were not willing to compromise on.
