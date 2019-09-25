The Salida Record, Sept. 26, 1919:
A new group of anti-prohibition publicity men under the name “Association Opposed to National Prohibition” is flooding the newspapers of the country with the charge that the million dollar jubilee fund we are seeking to raise, while ostensibly for the items named in the budget, is ready to be applied to finance a campaign for a nineteenth amendment to the constitution, prohibiting the manufacture, sale and use of tobacco.
The headquarters of this association are in New York and they have a western branch in Chicago. This publicity matter was released on August 2 for the Sunday morning papers the next day. Since then the telephone and telegraph wires have been busy asking the attitude of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union on the tobacco question.
