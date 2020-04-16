The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1995:
The spring season has arrived, and although winter has come and gone, the danger of snow avalanches still lingers.
Colorado avalanches took the lives of 26 people during the four-year period of 1990 through 1993, and of those deaths, six (23 percent) occurred in the months of April through June.
Most avalanche fatalities (66 percent), however, did occur in the months of January through March, according to a study released recently by the Health Statistics Section of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
