The Salida Mail, Feb. 3, 1920:
The Salvation Army plans to organize extensively in every city and town in the United States. W.A. Kerr, special representative, is in Salida organizing the work here and he expects in a few days to add this city to the many already embraced in the larger scope of organization.
The work of the Salvation Army during the war strengthened the reputation of the organization and it now intends to carry on the work in time of peace.
Among the activities of the Salvation Army are an emergency department, in case of disaster, a Missing Friends bureau, Juvenile Industrial and Agricultural school, Boys Friend bureau, young women’s boarding homes, and rescue and maternity homes to name a few.
