The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1994:
George Howerton of Salida is featured in the Fall 1994 issue of Fanfare, the magazine for Northwest University’s School of Music.
Howerton was dean of the School of Music from 1951 to 1971 and retired in Salida after being introduced to the community in 1943 by his good friend John Held. Held was the music instructor at Salida High School and contacted Howerton to be guest conductor for the Spring Choral Festival.
Howerton was instrumental in organizing the Salida-Aspen Concert Series in 1977. In a ceremony during the July 13 program, the concert series was dedicated to him.
