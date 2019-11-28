The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1969: Despite our every effort to avoid the error of leaving out a business transition during the past year, as we put together the Progress Edition, we did just that.
Recently, Dick Martin and Danny Granzella added the Yamaha cycle line to their business at the corner of Third and F streets. To oversee the cycles they took on Jim Lewis, Salida’s first Yamaha dealer.
