The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 2, 1945:
Porter Whitcomb will show a movie on railroading at the regular meeting of the Salida Rotary club at the meeting in the basement of the Elks Home Monday noon.
Last week, Dr. L.E. Thompson was in charge of the program.
