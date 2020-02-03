The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1970:
Ed Touber and Lowell Mooney, accompanied by their wives, attended the fourth annual press treat festivities in Leadville Saturday evening and picked up awards to be brought back to Salida at the same time.
Mooney accepted the plaque from the Boy Scouts for publicity given that group during the past year by KVRH in Salida. Touber accepted a similar plaque in the name of the Mountain Mail. This presentation took place during the Saturday evening banquet.
The banquet was only part of a three-day festivity designed to publicize the Winter Carnival in Leadville the third weekend of this month.
Friday featured snowmobile racing. More racing took place Sunday, along with skiing and the unbelievable Twin Lakes Golf Tournament. Snow was plowed back for fairways and colored golf balls put into play for the tourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.