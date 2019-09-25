The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1944:
Donald DeNoyer, who has been visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Julius DeNoyer, left last week for San Francisco, accompanied by his house guests, Wallace Koster and Russell Ditman. All three are shipmates and they have been awarded the merchant marine combat bar, the Atlantic war zone bar and the Pacific war zone bar.
They all witnessed the D-Day invasion of France and they have made six trips from the United States to France. All are in the merchant marines.
