The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1995:
Salida Elks Lodge #808 sponsored the second round of the 1995 Hoop Shoot Jan. 21.
The Hoop Shoot is a national basketball free throw competition sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the BPO Elks.
The first round was held at each of the schools in the area assigned to the Salida Lodge. These include Buena Vista, Cotopaxi, Fairplay and Salida. A total of 548 participated in that round.
