The Mountain Mail, Sept. 24, 1969:
Salida, the scene of the annual Arkansas River White Water Races during the month of June, will see a November appearance of kayak enthusiasts from all across the nation.
The annual convention of the American Canoe Association will be conducting its annual convention in Salida November 8 and 9, according to world received from ACA Commodore Thomas W. (Tom) Johnson of Kernville, California.
The announcement of the selection of Salida for the convention site was made by Ralph King of Salida. King is vice commodore of the Rocky Mountain Division of ACA.
