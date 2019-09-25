The Mountain Mail, Sept. 27, 1994:
Tyler Kaess, 8, of Salida is among 345 young people to qualify for the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association competition to be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The son of Doug and Karen Kaess, Tyler is a third-grader at Longfellow Elementary. He has been competing in junior rodeo for the past year and is third in the state in barrels, third in muttin’ bustin’ and 14th in pole bending. He will participate in those events in the coming weekend’s competition.
