The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1969:
Thirty-eight boys and girls on the Salida High School ski team, including nine junior high students, are presently working out every night after school, according to Larry Ranney, ski team coach.
They are shaping up in preparation for their first meet scheduled for December 19-20 at the Battle Mountain Invitational. This will be a four-way meet.
A number of the skiers on the team plan to attend the Nordic Ski Clinic in Summit County during Thanksgiving vacation. The ski team is planning a total of eight meets for their season.
