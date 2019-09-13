The Salida Record, Sept. 12, 1919:
According to a dispatch received by the Associated Press, President Wilson on August 15th signed the bill relieving the miners from assessment work.
The publication is made in response to the many inquiries of the mining men who were anxious to know whether or not the bill had met with the president’s approval.
