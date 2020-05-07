The Salida Mail, May 7, 1920:
During the war the country went light on sugar to spare it for the soldiers. The soldiers came back and said: “Sugar? What d’you mean, sugar – never tasted it.”
The sugar bowl again has vanished from the table along with the crackers. The restaurants keep it under lock and key. Babies cry for it, but they are told to chew on a bone instead.
The Colorado farmer raises the sugar beets and someone raises the price and the grocer gets the blame. The sugar manufacturer goes down to Washington to get scolded for keeping up prices and comes back and raises them some more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.