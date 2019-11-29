The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 2, 1944:
Hatfield Chilson, district attorney at Loveland, who investigated the handling of the secret fund at the Soldiers and Sailors Home at Monte Vista, reported to Governor Vivian Wednesday morning that there was nothing in the action of the members of the board of control in handling the fund that would justify criminal action.
The district attorney did not approve or disapprove of secret funds in the hands of the individual boards, bureaus and commissions of the state. Many of them have secret funds. Governor Vivian indicated that he might make some recommendations to the next legislature regarding secret funds, but he did not say what those recommendations would be. This one has certainly caused him enough grief.
