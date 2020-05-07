The Salida Daily Mail, May 7, 1945:
Examinations for entrance to the U.S. Military academy at West Point and the Naval academy at Annapolis are announced by Congressman Rockwell.
“Any boy residing in the Fourth Congressional district and who will have reached his 17th birthday by the first of April, 1946 but who will not have passed his 22nd birthday by that date, may take the test. He should write to me and make application and I will give him the necessary details concerning it.
“I strongly urge any boy who is interested in the excellent opportunities offered by West Point and Annapolis to try the preliminary examination even though he may feel that he has not had all the background necessary to stand at the top of the list and receive an appointment.”
