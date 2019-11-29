The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1919:
Sam Luchetta, a quarryman at the Salida Granite quarry, was injured on the face yesterday when a powder charge exploded in a missed hole. The quarrymen had fired a spring shot and went back to drill new holes for the bigger charge.
Luchetta drove the drill into a hole that had missed fire. The explosion sent the drill high into the air and blew powder into his face. He was brought down to the D. and R. G. hospital by Boon Barrows, who made the trip with a team in an hour and fifteen minutes.
After his injuries were examined at the hospital, it was stated that he will be able to resume work in a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.