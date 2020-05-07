The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1995:
Josh Bradford was paging through a number of central Colorado phone book yellow pages looking for a business for his parents to buy.
“Call these people, Salida Wholesale,” the youngster suggested, attempting to encourage his parents to move to Colorado.
Tony Bradford said his son offered the suggestion 18 months ago. He contacted the Pipers at the time but learned the business was not available.
But a year and a half later, the Pipers decided it was time for a change and contacted the Bradfords the end of March and four weeks later closed on the sale.
The Bradfords said they hope to continue doing all the things done by the Pipers, but noted they hoped to add new product lines.
