The Mountain Mail, Sept. 12, 1969:
A barber in Monte Vista says he is contributing to the welfare of the nation – he has the following sign posted in his shop: “Help keep America beautiful – give a hippy a haircut.”
We can’t understand why he didn’t say “Shave and haircut”; in fact, why not go all the way and add another line, “Keep America prosperous, give a hippy a job!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.