The Salida Mail, Dec. 16, 1919:
How many people know that the high, dry, shiny climate of Denver is one of the most favorable locations in the world for manufacturing high altitude chocolates and candy.
This climate from a scientific and practical standpoint is ideal for producing the choicest confections in the most economical way, as it does away with the necessities of expensive machinery.
The fact is recognized by authorities and experts in candy making and will result in making Denver a great chocolate and candy manufacturing center.
It is now universally acknowledged that chocolates and candy are a highly nutritious and wholesome food for daily use. During the war, every American soldier received his regular allotment of candy as part of his ration, the U.S. Government contracting for immense quantities of chocolate and candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.