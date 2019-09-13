The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1994:
Bringing a huge crystal from the mineral park area of the 12,000-foot level of Mount Antero posed a problem for a Salida father/son team of mineral collectors, but the saying “where there’s a will, there’s a way” seems to be true.
Horace O’Donnell, 73, and his son, Keith, 52, managed to get the crystal, which weighs over 100 pounds, down the mountain and will have it ready for display at the Denver Gem and Mineral Show.
“This is probably the largest crystal ever taken from that area,” Horace said. “Usually I bring them down in a backpack.”
