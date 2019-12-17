The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 16, 1944:
Students in the music and dramatic departments at the high school will combine to present their annual program for the public on the night of Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:00 o’clock in the school auditorium.
There is no admission charge and the public is cordially invited to attend.
The program is similar to the program presented the Sunday before Christmas last year. Donald Custer will be in charge of the dramatic work while Mrs. Marguerite Thompson will direct the music.
