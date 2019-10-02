The Salida Mail, Oct. 3, 1919:
Mrs. C.E. Bondurant is the only woman hunter reported to have killed a deer this week. She went up to her brother’s ranch near the granite quarries and was the first of the party to shoot a buck. It had seven points.
W.L. Britton of the same party killed a five point deer a few minutes later. They brought the deer to Salida in a car and they were the center of attraction on F street Wednesday morning.
