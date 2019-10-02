The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 28, 1944:
Mrs. Charlotte Smith has received word from the war department that her son, Technician Fifth Grade John D. Monce, has been reported missing in action in France since Aug. 30.
He was born in Yampa, Colo., Feb. 5, 1924, and was reared by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. George Strickland of Colburn, near Grand Junction.
He visited his mother here many times and is well known in Salida. He entered the service in February 1943 and was sent to the Italian front in June last year.
Mrs. Smith formerly operated a hotel in Salida.
