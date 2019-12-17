The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1969:
John Held, vocal music director of Salida High School, attended the Music Committee meeting of the Executive Board of the Colorado High School Activities Association Dec. 12 in Denver.
Saturday, Held is attending a meeting of the Vocal Affairs Committee of the Colorado Music Educators Association.
These meetings are being held to determine the details of the State Clinic to be held in February in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor Hotel and to coordinate music education in the state.
