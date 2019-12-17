The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1994:
Pueblo Bank and Trust is offering a gift of music to the community with the presentation of Georgianna Smith at the antique organ, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19-23.
Pueblo Bank and Trust’s antique organ comes to life with Christmas carols and other popular tunes of the season. The Moline organ was made by Peterson, Tholin and Company in Moline, Ill., in about 1890.
Refreshment will be served during the programs.
