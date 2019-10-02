The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1969:
Chief of Police Harry Cable addressed the Sertoma Club at their regular noon meeting and reported on a State Highway Department investigation of the need for a traffic light at the intersection of First and F.
He read part of a letter stating that the intersection does not have sufficient traffic to meet the requirement for a traffic signal.
The minimum for that crossing would be 300 cars per hour for at least eight hours of the day
